Malaysian International Mediation Centre: A New Chapter in Dispute Resolution

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat inaugurated the Malaysian International Mediation Centre (MIMC) in Kuala Lumpur, marking a significant milestone for alternative dispute resolution in the region. The state-of-the-art facility, housed within the Malaysian Bar building, aims to streamline the resolution of disputes, providing a simpler, more efficient alternative to traditional court proceedings.

Mediation: A Viable Alternative

Endorsed by the Bar Council, the MIMC is seen as a key tool for tackling the substantial backlog of court cases. Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor, MIMC chairman and former president of the Malaysian Bar, emphasized the importance of mediation in the legal landscape. According to Fareed, mediation offers a less cumbersome means of settling disputes, easing the burden on the court system.

The Voluntary Nature of Mediation

While underscoring the benefits of mediation, Fareed also highlighted its voluntary nature. According to him, mediation should not be enforced but chosen by the disputing parties. Its applicability, he noted, extends to all disputes, with the exception of criminal charges.

A Strong Team of Mediators

The MIMC boasts a roster of over 200 registered mediators, all of whom are dedicated to helping parties reach mutually agreeable solutions. This impressive list of mediators is poised to make the MIMC a preferred destination for dispute resolution.

The launch event was graced by an array of legal luminaries, including Justice Surya Kant of India’s Supreme Court and Karen Cheah, president of the Malaysian Bar. The inauguration of the MIMC signifies a new chapter in the legal history of Malaysia, one that embraces alternative methods of dispute resolution, promising a more efficient legal process for all.