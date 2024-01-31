Malaysian High Commissioner Advocates for Enhanced Malaysia-Pakistan Collaboration

In a recent lecture at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, the Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, underscored the necessity for increased cooperation with Pakistan in the Hilal meat industry. As part of the 'Distinguished Lecture Series,' Mazlan's talk themed 'Pakistan-Malaysia Relations in the New Era' shed light on Pakistan's pivotal role as Malaysia's trading partner and the potential for strategic partnership enhancement in diverse sectors.

Strengthening Economic Ties

Mazlan emphasized Pakistan's significance in Malaysia's trade, noting that the country stands as the third-largest destination for Malaysian exports and the second-largest source of imports, notably palm oil. The High Commissioner also highlighted the potential for collaboration across various sectors, including economics, technology, defense, climate change, renewable energy, high-tech industry, and agriculture. He underscored the promising prospects of potential production of Hilal meat, chicken, and dairy products, thereby bolstering the existing Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The Pakistani Diaspora in Malaysia

The High Commissioner also highlighted the substantial Pakistani diaspora residing in Malaysia, with Pakistani workers accounting for 3.31 percent of foreign workers in the country. He expressed optimism for Pakistan's future economic growth and safety as an investment and tourism destination. In particular, he lauded the surgical and sports industries in Sialkot, Pakistan, for their competitiveness.

Malaysia's Global Aspirations and Stance on Israel-Palestine Conflict

During his talk, Mazlan also touched on Malaysia's commitment to ASEAN and its ambition to rank among the world's top 25 economies within the next decade. He reiterated Malaysia's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, emphasizing that Malaysia would not recognize Israel without a two-state solution. He concluded by stressing the importance of competent leadership and expressed hope for Pakistan's political stability.