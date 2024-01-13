Malaysian Government Lacks Authority to Remove 1MDB Documentary from Netflix, Says Human Rights Group

In a significant development, Lawyers for Liberty (LFL), a leading human rights group, has asserted that the Malaysian government does not hold the power to pull down the 1MDB documentary, ‘Man on The Run’ from Netflix. This assertion comes as a response to the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s request for the documentary’s removal. Despite the Communications Minister stating on January 10 that such a request would be processed if made, the Prime Minister is still considering Najib’s plea.

OTT Platforms Outside the Scope of CMA

LFL has pointed out that Netflix, being an over-the-top (OTT) platform, does not fall under the purview of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA). Therefore, any attempt to take down the documentary would be seen as a violation of CMA’s Section 3(3) that prohibits internet censorship.

Freedom of Expression at Stake

Further, LFL has highlighted that such an action would also infringe upon the right to freedom of expression, a fundamental right enshrined in Article 10(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution. LFL insists that if Najib feels aggrieved by the documentary’s content, he should seek legal redress through the courts instead of involving the government.

Impact on Malaysia’s Business Reputation

LFL also warned that if the government complies with Najib’s request, it could be perceived as succumbing to the influence of an Umno member, which could potentially harm Malaysia’s business reputation. The organization has urged the government to uphold the rule of law and not to meddle in this matter, leaving it to the jurisdiction of the courts.

Najib, whose trial is still ongoing, alleges that the documentary is biased and could amount to contempt of court. His lawyer has also expressed plans to take legal action against the individuals involved in producing the documentary for their comments.