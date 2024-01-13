en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Malaysian Government Lacks Authority to Remove 1MDB Documentary from Netflix, Says Human Rights Group

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Malaysian Government Lacks Authority to Remove 1MDB Documentary from Netflix, Says Human Rights Group

In a significant development, Lawyers for Liberty (LFL), a leading human rights group, has asserted that the Malaysian government does not hold the power to pull down the 1MDB documentary, ‘Man on The Run’ from Netflix. This assertion comes as a response to the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s request for the documentary’s removal. Despite the Communications Minister stating on January 10 that such a request would be processed if made, the Prime Minister is still considering Najib’s plea.

OTT Platforms Outside the Scope of CMA

LFL has pointed out that Netflix, being an over-the-top (OTT) platform, does not fall under the purview of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA). Therefore, any attempt to take down the documentary would be seen as a violation of CMA’s Section 3(3) that prohibits internet censorship.

Freedom of Expression at Stake

Further, LFL has highlighted that such an action would also infringe upon the right to freedom of expression, a fundamental right enshrined in Article 10(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution. LFL insists that if Najib feels aggrieved by the documentary’s content, he should seek legal redress through the courts instead of involving the government.

Impact on Malaysia’s Business Reputation

LFL also warned that if the government complies with Najib’s request, it could be perceived as succumbing to the influence of an Umno member, which could potentially harm Malaysia’s business reputation. The organization has urged the government to uphold the rule of law and not to meddle in this matter, leaving it to the jurisdiction of the courts.

Najib, whose trial is still ongoing, alleges that the documentary is biased and could amount to contempt of court. His lawyer has also expressed plans to take legal action against the individuals involved in producing the documentary for their comments.

0
Human Rights Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
18 seconds ago
PAGC Demands Inquiry into Inmate Treatment at Pine Grove Correctional Centre
Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) has called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 23-year-old Tatiana Custer at Pine Grove Correctional Centre. Custer, a young mother, was found unresponsive in a common area of the facility on January 3rd, and was later pronounced dead after
PAGC Demands Inquiry into Inmate Treatment at Pine Grove Correctional Centre
Wiregrass Community Comes Together in Wake of Cottonwood Tornado
3 hours ago
Wiregrass Community Comes Together in Wake of Cottonwood Tornado
Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024
4 hours ago
Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
1 hour ago
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform
2 hours ago
Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform
Seoul Enacts Unprecedented Law Shielding K-Pop Trainees' Human Rights
3 hours ago
Seoul Enacts Unprecedented Law Shielding K-Pop Trainees' Human Rights
Latest Headlines
World News
Viswanathan Anand: Insights into Chess, Technology, and Self-Belief
8 seconds
Viswanathan Anand: Insights into Chess, Technology, and Self-Belief
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 min
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
2 mins
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
Mickey Arthur Reflects on Testing Times with Pakistan Cricket Team
2 mins
Mickey Arthur Reflects on Testing Times with Pakistan Cricket Team
Redding City Council's Mayoral Election: A Brewing Legal Storm
2 mins
Redding City Council's Mayoral Election: A Brewing Legal Storm
JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics
2 mins
JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas' New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year
3 mins
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas' New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
4 mins
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
Petco Park's Inaugural Rodeo: A Blend of Tradition and Controversy
5 mins
Petco Park's Inaugural Rodeo: A Blend of Tradition and Controversy
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 min
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app