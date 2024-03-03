Malaysian Government Champions Bumiputera Entrepreneurs with New Handicraft Gift Policy

In a significant move to bolster the economic standing of Bumiputera entrepreneurs in Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has declared a new policy mandating government departments and agencies, along with Government-Linked Companies (GLCs), to prioritize purchasing locally-produced handicrafts as souvenirs. This policy, part of the broader Bumiputera Economic Transformation agenda, aims to showcase and enhance the market presence of local artisans on both national and international platforms, especially in anticipation of the ASEAN-Malaysia 2025 chairmanship.

Advertisment

Empowering Local Artisans

Under this transformative initiative, local entrepreneurs like Mazlina Majid from Melaka and Izfah Hanim Abdullah from Perlis see a bright future. Majid, known for incorporating Melaka's identity and batik fabric into her products, views this as a significant confidence booster. Similarly, Abdullah hopes the policy will spark public interest in the unique artistry behind local handicrafts. With the government's support, these entrepreneurs are motivated to achieve and maintain high-quality production standards set by Kraftangan Malaysia, thereby uplifting the local handicraft industry.

Policy Details and Benefits

Advertisment

The policy not only mandates the purchase of Bumiputera-produced souvenirs but also introduces several financial incentives aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs. These include tax incentives, a matching grant fund worth RM100 million, microcredit financing options up to RM1 billion, and comprehensive vendor development programs. Expected to benefit around 10,000 local micro, small, and medium enterprises, these initiatives are designed to facilitate better market access, encourage private sector participation in vendor development, and prepare local artisans for global market penetration.

Looking Towards ASEAN-Malaysia 2025

As Malaysia gears up for the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025, the government's policy to uplift Bumiputera entrepreneurs is timely. By highlighting the uniqueness and authenticity of Malaysian handicrafts, the initiative not only aims to bolster the local economy but also to enhance the international reputation of Malaysia's cultural heritage. Entrepreneurs like Majid and Abdullah are at the forefront of this movement, ready to showcase the best of Malaysian craftsmanship to the world.

The new handicraft gift policy by the Malaysian government marks a pivotal step towards economic inclusivity and cultural promotion. By empowering Bumiputera entrepreneurs and emphasizing the significance of local handicrafts, Malaysia is set to make a notable impact on both the domestic and international stage, aligning perfectly with the vision of ASEAN-Malaysia 2025.