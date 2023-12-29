en English
Malaysia

Malaysian Entertainment Journalist Siti Nor Hafiza Kamarudin Succumbs to Cancer at 40

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:38 pm EST
Renowned Malaysian entertainment journalist, Siti Nor Hafiza Kamarudin, known for her poignant narratives and eye for detail, has tragically passed away at the age of 40. She succumbed to her illness in the critical care unit of Charing Cross Hospital in London, leaving a void in the Malaysian media landscape.

The Unfortunate Demise

Kamarudin’s passing was confirmed by her husband, Mohd Roshdi Ramli, who announced that she breathed her last at 3pm local time, corresponding to 11pm Malaysian time. Her death came after a valiant battle with recurring breast cancer, which re-emerged after six years of remission and had metastasized, affecting her liver, head, and entire body.

The Final Journey

Her condition deteriorated while she was in the UK on a sponsored travel package with her family. She reportedly lost consciousness at Heathrow Airport while on her way back to Malaysia after the vacation. Her sudden health crisis led to her being admitted to Charing Cross Hospital, where she remained in critical condition until her demise.

Remembering Siti Nor Hafiza Kamarudin

Siti Nor Hafiza Kamarudin was a crucial asset to the Malaysian media industry, associated with prominent platforms like Boom Malaysia and Jurnal Malaysia, under the umbrella of KRU Media. As news of her death spread, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil extended his heartfelt condolences to her grieving family, encapsulating the sense of loss felt across the nation. At this time, her family is discussing arrangements to bring her body back to Malaysia, marking the end of a remarkable journey cut tragically short.

Malaysia Obituary
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

