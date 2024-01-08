en English
Business

Malaysian Creator Economy Company Cult Creative Secures $107,500 Seed Funding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
In the rapidly evolving creator economy, a Malaysian company, Cult Creative, has secured a seed funding of US$107,500 from The Hive Southeast Asia. This move comes in the wake of the company’s strategic evolution and the unfortunate passing of co-founder Manisha Jaganmongan in March 2023.

Revolutionizing the Creator Economy

The funding will enable Cult Creative to propel forward with a new business model aimed at transforming the creator collaboration landscape in digital marketing. The company offers a unique solution that eliminates the need for tedious contract negotiations and invoicing processes for creators. This approach allows creators to focus on maximizing their content output and earnings, thereby significantly enhancing their productivity and profitability.

Creating Value for Brands

Brands stand to gain immensely from Cult Creative’s innovative model. The platform enables brands to connect seamlessly with suitable creators for their campaigns and efficiently track their performance. This process fosters an environment where brands and creators can thrive together, maximizing the effectiveness, scale, and impact of their partnerships.

Embracing Future of Marketing

With this investment, Cult Creative is set to develop a proprietary platform, leveraging advanced technology and data-driven algorithms. This initiative underscores the company’s belief that the future of creator marketing is tech-enabled and can provide instant, measurable results. Co-founder & CEO Shermaine Wong expressed enthusiasm for the future and gratitude for the support from The Hive Southeast Asia.

Syed Haizam Jamalullail, Managing Partner of The Hive Southeast Asia, commended Cult Creative’s resilience and its significant contribution to the creator economy. He noted that the company’s vision aligns with the social impact and job creation goals of Penjana Kapital’s Dana Penjana Nasional Program.

Business Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

