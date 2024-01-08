en English
Fashion

Malaysian Beauty Vanishaa to Showcase Record-Breaking Costume at Mrs World Pageant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Malaysian Beauty Vanishaa to Showcase Record-Breaking Costume at Mrs World Pageant

Vanishaantini Pellarameas, the Malaysian beauty better known as Vanishaa, is set to don the largest wau costume ever crafted in Malaysia at the forthcoming Mrs World pageant in Las Vegas. The remarkable costume, christened ‘Puteri Wau Bulan’, was unveiled at a hotel in Klang on December 30, marking its entry into the Malaysia Book of Records.

‘Puteri Wau Bulan’: A Tribute to Malaysian Tradition

Renowned Sarawak designer Saran Anak Lagong is the creative mind behind ‘Puteri Wau Bulan’. This spectacular costume is enriched with traditional floral batik patterns, reflecting Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage. Towering at 3.8m in height and spreading 4.8m in width, it weighs a substantial 10kg.

(Read Also: C-Pop Star Tia Lee: A Resounding Influence in Music and Fashion)

Vanishaa: A Symbol of Pride and Determination

Vanishaa, a 27-year-old entrepreneur and social worker, is the honoured wearer of this magnificent costume. Amidst her business and social commitments, she has been painstakingly preparing herself both mentally and physically for the grand event. Her determination and pride in representing Malaysia on the global stage are evident in her words and actions.

(Read Also: Internet Computer Protocol: The Next Evolution in Digital Infrastructure)

Ahead to the Mrs World Pageant

Vanishaa will be competing against contenders from over 60 nations at the Mrs World pageant, commencing on January 19. With the ‘Puteri Wau Bulan’ costume, she aims to not only win the title but also spotlight Malaysia’s unique culture and traditions on the international platform.

0
Fashion International Relations Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

