Malaysian Bar Seeks Judicial Review Against Pardons Board's Decision on Najib's Sentence

The Malaysian Bar has taken a bold step towards challenging the Pardons Board’s decision to commute former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s sentence related to the SRC International corruption case. The decision, which was deliberated and endorsed during the Malaysian Bar’s 78th annual general meeting, saw a significant majority voting in favor of pursuing a judicial review. This move underscores the legal community's unrest with the Pardons Board's judgment, considered final and beyond judicial scrutiny under normal circumstances.

Advertisment

Context and Controversy

At the heart of this controversy is the Pardons Board’s decision to halve Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence to six years and reduce his MYR210 million fine to MYR50 million. Najib, aged 70, has been serving time in Kajang Prison since August 2022 for his involvement in the misappropriation of MYR42 million from SRC International. His early release is now scheduled for August 2028, following the board's decision. Critics, including prominent figures within the Malaysian Bar, argue that the Pardons Board’s action was beyond its constitutional powers, sparking a debate on the limits of its authority and the implications for justice and accountability in Malaysia.

The Bar's Stance

Advertisment

The motion to challenge the Pardons Board’s decision was proposed by former Malaysian Bar presidents Zainur Zakaria and Datuk Yeo Yang Poh, reflecting the legal community's deep concerns over the integrity of the pardon process. According to Criminal Defence Lawyer KA Ramu, the move is indicative of the Bar’s objection to what is perceived as a miscarriage of justice, especially given that nine judges had previously found Najib guilty, with additional charges still pending. The Malaysian Bar’s decision to pursue a judicial review, despite the Pardons Board’s decisions typically being beyond legal challenge, marks a significant effort to uphold the rule of law and the principles of justice in Malaysia.

Implications for the Future

This unprecedented challenge by the Malaysian Bar could set a pivotal precedent for the judiciary and the interpretation of the Federal Constitution in Malaysia. It raises critical questions about the scope of the Pardons Board’s authority, the checks and balances within Malaysia’s legal system, and the broader implications for political accountability and transparency. As the case progresses, it will undoubtedly attract keen public and legal scrutiny, possibly influencing future governance and the administration of justice in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Bar’s decision to seek a judicial review against the Pardons Board’s ruling not only emphasizes the legal community's commitment to justice but also signals a potential shift in how legal boundaries and powers are understood and challenged in Malaysia. As this case unfolds, it will be closely watched by both legal experts and the general public for its impact on the country’s legal landscape and its broader implications for political accountability.