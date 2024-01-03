Malaysian Automaker Perodua Investigates Complaint of New Car Breaking Down Within Hours

In an unexpected turn of events, Malaysian automaker Perodua is currently grappling with a complaint from a customer, S Nagakanni, whose newly purchased Perodua Bezza malfunctioned just eight hours after its acquisition. The incident, which occurred in October, has since been a point of ongoing dialogue between Nagakanni and Perodua. The vehicle, bought at a sales centre in Segamat at 11 am, reportedly started experiencing issues by 7:40 pm on the same day.

Perodua’s Response

Perodua’s COO, JH Rozman Jaafar, in response to the situation, stated that the company has offered Nagakanni a courtesy car and proposed to buy back the malfunctioning vehicle. Rozman emphasized that the company is giving top priority to the customer’s case and is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the root cause of the breakdown, thereby refuting any claims of the company’s inactivity or lack of responsiveness in handling the issue.

Perodua Seeks Customer’s Understanding

Perodua has extended an apology for the inconvenience caused to the customer and is seeking her understanding as they work tirelessly to rectify the situation. Meanwhile, Nagakanni continues to bear the financial burden of the monthly loan instalment for the car, which is currently non-operational and remains stationed at a service centre.

The Burden on the Customer

Despite the car’s current inoperability, Nagakanni has been honoring the monthly loan instalments for her new car, which is currently stranded at a service centre. She had applied for a replacement vehicle from the manufacturer but is yet to receive any response, even though more than two months have passed since the incident. Rozman, however, refutes allegations of inaction from the company, asserting that a comprehensive investigation is underway.