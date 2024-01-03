en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Malaysian AgTech Firm Agroz Pioneers High-Tech Farming with Agroz Copilot for Farmers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Malaysian AgTech Firm Agroz Pioneers High-Tech Farming with Agroz Copilot for Farmers

In a bold stride towards revolutionizing the agricultural landscape, Malaysian AgTech firm, Agroz, is crafting a groundbreaking software application, Agroz Copilot for Farmers. The mastermind behind this innovation, Gerard Lim, Founder and CEO of the company, recently announced the integration of a suite of advanced technologies into their farming operations.

Technological Integration in Farming

Agroz’s arsenal of cutting-edge technologies includes Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), renewable green energy, edge computing, and 5G communications. These technologies are intricately woven with agronomy and plant science, creating a unique blend of tradition and innovation. The entire system operates on the Agroz Operating System (OS), a digital platform constructed using Microsoft tools and functioning on Microsoft Azure.

(Read Also: Khazanah Nasional and CGC Digital Boost MSME Financing in Malaysia with Investment in Funding Societies)

Revolutionizing Farming Operations

The primary objective of this technological integration is to enhance the monitoring and management of Agroz’s Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) indoor vertical farms. By leveraging these advanced technologies, the company strives to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. The end goal? To bolster food safety, food security, and sustainability through their high-tech, digitalized, and automated farming solutions.

(Read Also: Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities)

The Broader Impact

This move by Agroz is not an isolated instance in the AgTech landscape. The year 2024 is witnessing a significant surge in the use of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) in AgTech, digital twins for optimizing field trials, and technical innovation in regenerative agriculture. Ron Baruchi, CEO of Agmatix, emphasizes the enormous potential of these advanced technologies, particularly Gen AI, in transforming the agricultural sector. With companies now utilizing Gen AI through Digital Crop Advisors to enhance crop management and provide AI-supported insights to optimize production practices, the future of farming seems bright.

Read More

0
Agriculture Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

West Bengal to Establish Dedicated Tea Hub in Calcutta Port Area

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Remarkable Recovery of Oakmoss: An Ecological Triumph

By Saboor Bayat

Spring-Calving Season: A Time for Diligence on Dairy Farms

By BNN Correspondents

Inala Capital Reports Stable Portfolio Value Amidst Economic Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

Australia's Rigorous Quarantine Procedures: A Commitment to Safeguard ...
@Agriculture · 12 mins
Australia's Rigorous Quarantine Procedures: A Commitment to Safeguard ...
heart comment 0
Rajasthan’s Agricultural Revolution: The Inspirational Story of Farmer Ramchandra Rathore

By Rafia Tasleem

Rajasthan's Agricultural Revolution: The Inspirational Story of Farmer Ramchandra Rathore
Liffey Meats Revamps Procurement Team Amid Positive Start for Irish Beef Market

By BNN Correspondents

Liffey Meats Revamps Procurement Team Amid Positive Start for Irish Beef Market
Oranges Spill in Adilabad: Locals and Monkeys Feast, Incident Goes Viral

By Rafia Tasleem

Oranges Spill in Adilabad: Locals and Monkeys Feast, Incident Goes Viral
Hukumchand Dahiya: The Resilient Farmer Scaling New Heights in Rajasthan

By Rafia Tasleem

Hukumchand Dahiya: The Resilient Farmer Scaling New Heights in Rajasthan
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
31 seconds
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
2 mins
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
2 mins
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
2 mins
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
2 mins
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
2 mins
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
2 mins
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
2 mins
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app