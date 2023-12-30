Malaysiakini’s Newsmaker of 2023 Poll: A Strategic Engagement Initiative

Malaysia’s leading independent news company, Malaysiakini, has launched a poll aimed at identifying the Newsmaker of 2023 from a list of 15 nominees. These individuals, handpicked from various walks of life, have made substantial contributions to public discourse and left a significant impact on the nation. Their actions, decisions, and influence have shaped the direction Malaysia has taken over the year.

Unveiling the Nominees

The list of nominees is a diverse mix of significant public figures, including political leaders, entertainment stars, and other influential personalities. Some of the notable nominees include former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, international actress Michelle Yeoh, and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, among others. Each nominee is recognized for their respective accomplishments and the controversies they’ve faced.

The Power of Public Opinion

A total of 655 respondents participated in the poll, evaluating each nominee on a scale from zero to ten. The public’s engagement in this poll not only brings to the fore the influence these figures wield but also reflects the perception and judgement of the Malaysian society at large. This interactive poll provides a platform for the public to express their views and impact the narrative.

A Strategic Engagement Initiative

The poll is more than a popularity contest; it serves as a strategic engagement initiative by Malaysiakini. By partaking in the poll, readers can unlock additional content related to themes of power and corruption. However, participation requires submission of email addresses and adherence to certain terms and conditions. This strategy is aimed at fostering a stronger bond with its readers while promoting a transparent and accountable discourse on power dynamics within the country.

As the poll progresses, the anticipation builds. Who will be declared the Newsmaker of 2023? The answer lies in the hands of Malaysiakini’s readers and the wider Malaysian public.