Business

Malaysia to Introduce New Merger Control Law to Boost Market Competition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Malaysia to Introduce New Merger Control Law to Boost Market Competition

Malaysia prepares to welcome a new merger control law, set for parliamentary discussion in June. A significant amendment to the Competition Act 2010, the law is around 80% complete. The legislation aims to regulate mergers of specific sizes, with the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) CEO Iskandar Ismail stating that companies planning to merge would need to apply to MyCC, provided they exceed a certain financial threshold.

Preventing Lessening of Competition

The overarching goal of the new law is to thwart any potential decrease in market competition. It aims to achieve this by scrutinizing the impact of proposed mergers and deciding whether to approve, conditionally approve, or reject them based on their potential effect on market competition.

The Third Pillar of Competition Laws

The merger control law is set to represent the third pillar of competition laws in Malaysia, complementing the existing laws against cartels and abusive monopolies. Nonetheless, certain sectors, such as telecommunications, water, and aviation, which have their own regulators, will be exempt from this merger control.

Amendments to the Competition Act

MyCC has been conducting engagement exercises to amend the Competition Act since 2019. However, the process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political changes. The new legislation also aims to enhance MyCC’s investigative and enforcement powers and will be coordinated with the Securities Commission to ensure it does not conflict with the Malaysian Code on Take-Overs & Mergers 2010, a critical law protecting minority shareholders in public listed companies.

In a parallel development, five feedmillers were found to have colluded over a two-and-a-half-year period to hike the price of poultry feed in one of the most high-profile antitrust cases by Malaysia’s Competition Commission. This case, alongside the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice’s Final Merger Guidelines issued in December 2023, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of strict competition laws. The new guidelines focus on the impact of mergers on labor, the potential harm from a series of acquisitions, and enforcement trends in technology and labor markets. They also highlight industries trending towards consolidation and outline lower thresholds for post-merger industry concentration.

Business Law Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

