Malaysia to Conduct Public Exams as Scheduled Despite Monsoon Challenges

Education Minister of Malaysia, Fadhlina Sidek, affirmed that all public examinations for the academic year 2023/2024 will proceed as planned, irrespective of the challenges presented by the northeast monsoon season. This decision comes as a part of the Ministry’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) designed to tackle the ongoing flood situation.

Coordinating for Seamless Examinations

The Ministry is in coordination with various government agencies to ensure the timely and orderly conduct of exams. On the first day of the New Year, there were no candidates for the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) exams reported to be in flood evacuation centers. However, a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinee in Johor and 197 STPM candidates across Pahang, Kelantan, and Johor may face potential flood risks at examination centers.

Guidelines and Measures

The Malaysian Examinations Council and state Education Departments are adhering to established guidelines to mitigate the impact of floods on the exams. As of January 1, the floods affected 161 educational institutions, and 207 were converted into evacuation centers. One school in Kelantan still functions as an evacuation center.

Financial Impact and Aid

The floods have inflicted damages exceeding RM1 million on educational facilities. The Ministry is in the process of assessing the full extent of the damage. The families of students who drowned in Kelantan will receive a takaful claim of RM5,500. Schools affected by the floods will receive RM2,000 in aid from Yayasan Guru Tun Hussein Onn, demonstrating the government’s commitment to restoring normalcy.