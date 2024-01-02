en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Malaysia to Conduct Public Exams as Scheduled Despite Monsoon Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Malaysia to Conduct Public Exams as Scheduled Despite Monsoon Challenges

Education Minister of Malaysia, Fadhlina Sidek, affirmed that all public examinations for the academic year 2023/2024 will proceed as planned, irrespective of the challenges presented by the northeast monsoon season. This decision comes as a part of the Ministry’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) designed to tackle the ongoing flood situation.

Coordinating for Seamless Examinations

The Ministry is in coordination with various government agencies to ensure the timely and orderly conduct of exams. On the first day of the New Year, there were no candidates for the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) exams reported to be in flood evacuation centers. However, a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinee in Johor and 197 STPM candidates across Pahang, Kelantan, and Johor may face potential flood risks at examination centers.

Guidelines and Measures

The Malaysian Examinations Council and state Education Departments are adhering to established guidelines to mitigate the impact of floods on the exams. As of January 1, the floods affected 161 educational institutions, and 207 were converted into evacuation centers. One school in Kelantan still functions as an evacuation center.

Financial Impact and Aid

The floods have inflicted damages exceeding RM1 million on educational facilities. The Ministry is in the process of assessing the full extent of the damage. The families of students who drowned in Kelantan will receive a takaful claim of RM5,500. Schools affected by the floods will receive RM2,000 in aid from Yayasan Guru Tun Hussein Onn, demonstrating the government’s commitment to restoring normalcy.

0
Disaster Education Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Community Rallying to Support Madison County Family After Devastating House Fire

By BNN Correspondents

Wilton Assesses Storm Damage, Prepares for Recovery

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sri Lanka's State Defence Minister Directs Aid and Preventive Measures Amid Flooding

By Muhammad Jawad

Unified Command Concludes Clean-up Operation in Hawaii Following Wildfires

By BNN Correspondents

Historic Midland Train Depot Destroyed by Fire: A Loss for Ohio's Rail ...
@Disaster · 36 mins
Historic Midland Train Depot Destroyed by Fire: A Loss for Ohio's Rail ...
heart comment 0
Compton Courthouse Closes Temporarily Due to Major Flood

By BNN Correspondents

Compton Courthouse Closes Temporarily Due to Major Flood
Compton Courthouse Temporarily Closed Due to Severe Flooding

By Momen Zellmi

Compton Courthouse Temporarily Closed Due to Severe Flooding
Kentucky Coalition Calls for Redistribution of Record Budget Reserves

By BNN Correspondents

Kentucky Coalition Calls for Redistribution of Record Budget Reserves
London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
14 seconds
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
24 seconds
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
26 seconds
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
26 seconds
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
28 seconds
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
32 seconds
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
34 seconds
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
51 seconds
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
53 seconds
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
46 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app