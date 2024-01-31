Malaysia to Celebrate Federal Territories Day 2024 with Grand Celebration

Malaysia is set to mark the Federal Territories Day 2024 with a grand celebration at Dataran Putrajaya from February 1-4. The announcement was made by Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories). The event, blended with the Putrajaya Open Day 2024, is a joint venture by the Putrajaya Corporation and the Federal Territories Department. The aim is to bring together various services from sectors like government, banking, and communications under one roof.

Marking Significant Anniversaries

This celebration carries a dual significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of the Federal Territories and the 28th anniversary of the Putrajaya Corporation. The event invites all Malaysians to engage and take advantage of the multitude of services being offered.

Year-Long Celebration with 61 Programs

Under the theme of 'Wilayah Madani, Rakyat Harmoni,' reflecting the Malaysian ethos of compassion and social justice, a total of 61 programs will be held throughout the year. The programs are designed to address key areas such as welfare, education, entrepreneurship, community, arts and culture, and sports.

Highlight Events to Foster Patriotism

Key events include Wacana Ilmu Malaysia Madani 50WP, various festivals, and a plethora of cultural and sports activities. These events aspire to instill patriotism and love for the Federal Territories while building an image of a harmonious, caring, progressive, and prosperous community. Federal Territories Day is an annual observance of great importance in Malaysia, celebrating the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan as Federal Territories.