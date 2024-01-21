Malaysia to Boost Batik Industry with New Centre of Excellence at Besut Polytechnic

In a move set to bolster Malaysia's batik industry, the Polytechnic Education and Community College Department under the Ministry of Higher Education has announced plans to establish a center of excellence at Besut Polytechnic. The Heritage Crafts Technology Centre (PTKW), as it has been named, aims to incorporate modern technologies in batik production into its curriculum, fostering a symbiotic relationship between traditional craftsmanship and technological innovation.

Strengthening the Batik Industry

Currently, Besut Polytechnic offers batik-related study programs such as the Diploma in Craft Design and the Diploma in Batik Fashion Design. The establishment of the PTKW will enrich these programs, introducing the latest advancements in digital technology to the batik production process. This initiative aligns with the government's directive for civil servants to wear batik attire every Thursday, a move that has been instrumental in rejuvenating interest in this traditional art form.

Facilitating Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange

More than a mere academic institution, the PTKW aims to act as a bridge between the academic world and the batik industry. It seeks to foster closer ties with the batik industry, particularly in Terengganu, facilitating an active exchange of knowledge, ideas, and skills. This nexus of communication and cooperation is expected to breathe new life into the industry, driving innovation while preserving the rich cultural heritage of batik.

Empowering Students and Graduates

At its core, the PTKW is a powerhouse of opportunity for Malaysia's aspiring batik designers and entrepreneurs. By providing students and the public with the chance to enhance their knowledge and skills in the field, it opens up avenues for higher education and entrepreneurship. Graduates will be equipped not only with a deep understanding of batik craftsmanship but also with the skills necessary to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape of the industry.