Malaysia

Malaysia Potentially Has the Most Public Holidays Globally, Reveals British TV Presenter

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Malaysia Potentially Has the Most Public Holidays Globally, Reveals British TV Presenter

In the bustling confines of Southeast Asia, a startling revelation has surfaced about the number of public holidays in Malaysia, potentially the most in the world. The UK-born, Malaysia-based TV presenter and influencer, Mark O’dea, shared this intriguing finding through an Instagram post which showcased his new planner. The planner, an epitome of global diversity, lists public holidays from across the globe, revealing that Malaysia leads the tally with an astounding 47 entries.

The Malaysian Public Holiday Spectrum

However, the Malaysian holiday list is not as straightforward as it may seem at first glance. The national list comprises 12 holidays, a figure that is augmented by additional state-specific holidays, tallying up to a total of 32. This means that the actual number of public holidays in a year oscillates between 18 to 22, contingent on the specific state. For instance, while inhabitants of Johor get to revel in 18 days of public holidays, their counterparts in Sabah, Sarawak, and Terengganu enjoy the luxury of 22 days off.

(Read Also: Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development)

Contrasting Neighbor: Singapore

On the other end of the spectrum, Singapore, a neighbor and economic competitor to Malaysia, seems to fall short in the public holiday count. As per the data confirmed by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower, the city-state will have only 11 public holidays in 2024. A stark contrast indeed to Malaysia’s extensive holiday list.

(Read Also: MACC Probes Former PM and Aides Over Misuse of RM700 Million Government Funds)

The Weekend Dilemma

The situation for Singaporeans is further complicated by the constraints of public holidays falling on weekends. This predicament inadvertently reduces the number of ‘proper’ public holidays, compelling Singaporeans to strategically plan their leave to engineer long weekends. This contrast in public holiday policies between the two nations underscores the diversity in work-life balance across different cultures and geographies.

In conclusion, while Malaysia’s public holiday tally might be the envy of many, it’s crucial to remember that the number of holidays is just one facet of a country’s work-life balance. The true essence of work-life harmony lies in how effectively individuals utilize their time off to recharge, rejuvenate, and foster relationships. It’s a delicate dance, and every nation has its unique rhythm.

Malaysia Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Malaysia

