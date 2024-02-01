Malaysia Mulls Nominating Selangor’s Chinese New Villages for Unesco Heritage Status

In a noteworthy move preserving cultural heritage, the Malaysian government is weighing the prospect of nominating Chinese new villages in Selangor for Unesco World Heritage Site status. Recognizing their abundant cultural and historical value, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming divulged plans to join forces with the Selangor government to kick-start a study for the nomination process.

Preserving a Legacy

These new villages, established in 1948, stand as enduring symbols of a unique heritage that has been zealously defended over the decades. They serve as living chronicles of a vibrant culture and rich history, making them deserving candidates for the esteemed Unesco recognition.

Revitalization and Development

Minister Nga spotlighted the return of youth to the villages and the sprouting of cultural centers and organizations as encouraging markers of development. These trends not only revitalize the cultural heritage but also contribute to local tourism expansion and economic growth. This resurgence of interest and active participation attests to the enduring allure and relevance of these villages.

Embracing Cultural Diversity

Emphasizing the need to embrace Malaysia's cultural diversity, Nga underscored the value of these villages as a testament to Malaysia's rich tapestry of cultural influences. He added that the preservation and promotion of these villages' heritage would serve to further enhance this diversity.

Diplomatic and Cultural Exchange

On a similar note, Selangor's local government and tourism committee chairman, Datuk Ng Suee Lim, expounded on the cultural exchange advantages that such initiatives hold. He mentioned the potential of these efforts to fortify diplomatic relations with China, thereby creating a symbiotic relationship that promotes both cultural heritage and international diplomacy.

Amid these developments, Nga also commemorated Kuala Lumpur's 50th anniversary as a Federal Territory, marking it as another significant milestone in Malaysia's history.