In a poignant display of solidarity and empathy, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, extended his deepest sympathies to the family of Datuk Mohammad Rafi Awang Kechik. The political blogger and activist, widely recognized for his significant contributions to the political landscape, passed away last evening, leaving a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and followers.

A Loyal Friend and Champion of Dialogue

Hamidi, who also presides as the president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), fondly recalled his final visit to Mohammad Rafi at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital. Despite the somber circumstances, he remembered Mohammad Rafi, aged 60, as a loyal friend known for his humor. Mohammad Rafi was a stalwart in the UMNO and his demise is a notable loss for the party and the nation.

Battling Illness with Courage

Fazrin Anwar Mohammad Rafi, the son of the deceased, revealed that his father had been bravely battling kidney cancer. His health had been deteriorating over the past weeks, leading to his hospitalization two weeks prior to his passing.

A Community in Mourning

Mohammad Rafi's body was taken to Surau Darussalam Sri Tioman 1 in Taman Melati, with funeral rites planned for the following day. He is expected to be laid to rest at Taman Ibukota Muslim Cemetery in Kuala Lumpur. The community and family come together to mourn the loss of Mohammad Rafi, a man whose contributions as a political figure and activist have left a long-lasting impact and whose presence will be sorely missed.