Malaysia Halts Costly Road Safety Campaign Launches: A Step Towards Fiscal Responsibility or a Risk to Road Safety?

Malaysian Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, announced the discontinuation of official launches for road safety campaigns—events that reportedly cost RM200,000 each. A move aligned with cutting down on unnecessary government expenditure often associated with status projection and influence. This decision has been met with wide approval, however, it also raises questions about how the saved funds will be used.

Implications of the Decision

The cessation of road safety campaign launches suggests that these events might not have been efficacious in promoting road safety. Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, chairman of The Alliance For A Safe Community, noted that past safety campaigns had minimal impact on motorcycle users, who recorded the most road fatalities. In 2023, road deaths peaked at 6,433, marking the highest in the past five years. This 7% increase from 2022 underscores the failure to curb road carnage. With the dissolution of the Road Safety Department four years ago, advocacy has waned further.

Call for Intensified Road Safety Measures

In response to the announcement, The Alliance For A Safe Community urged the government to intensify road safety measures. Thye expressed that the previous approach had proven ineffective, as witnessed by the rise in road deaths last year. He highlighted the failure to meet the United Nations’ ’50 by 30′ goal, which aimed to reduce road traffic fatalities by 50% by 2030. Emphasizing the need for a robust political will for overall road safety measures, Thye called for a rethink in communication strategies and campaign messages on road safety advocacy and awareness. He also stressed the importance of consistent and serious communication throughout the year with relevant stakeholders, using both mainstream and alternative media, to raise road safety awareness.

Reallocating the Saved Funds

With each road safety campaign launch costing RM200,000, the decision by Loke to discontinue such events is a significant cost-saving measure. However, the question remains how the saved funds will be used. Will they be directed towards actual road safety improvements or other beneficial initiatives? This decision, while applauded, has opened a new chapter in the dialogue about government expenditure and road safety in Malaysia.