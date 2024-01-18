en English
Energy

Malaysia Greenlights 22 Renewable Energy Projects: A Leap Towards Sustainable Future

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Malaysia Greenlights 22 Renewable Energy Projects: A Leap Towards Sustainable Future

In a decisive move towards sustainable energy, Kuala Lumpur’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, via the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA), has approved the establishment of 22 renewable energy projects. These projects, predominately focusing on biogas and biomass, are expected to generate a combined capacity of 36.534 megawatts (MW).

Green Electricity for the National Grid

According to an official statement, the energy generated by these projects will be channelled into Malaysia’s national grid. From there, it will be supplied to Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), the country’s leading electricity utility company. The integration and distribution of this green electricity into the national grid are set to commence in 2027.

Encouraging Adoption of Renewable Energy

The distribution of the energy will be executed under the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) mechanism. This method is a crucial policy tool designed to incentivise the adoption of renewable energy sources. It guarantees energy producers a fixed, premium price for the electricity generated from renewable sources.

Aligning with National Sustainable Objectives

This initiative is in line with Malaysia’s broader objectives to augment the proportion of renewable energy in its energy mix, reduce carbon emissions, and foster sustainability. The approval of these projects underscores a significant stride towards bolstering the country’s energy security and affirming its commitment to a future powered by sustainable energy.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

