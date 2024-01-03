Malaysia Grapples with Rising Trend of Unofficial Marriages

In Malaysia, a rising trend of individuals opting for unofficial marriages, both domestically and internationally, has sparked concern among legal and religious authorities. Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar, President of the Federal Territories Syariah Bar Association, spoke on the matter, shedding light on the far-reaching implications of such marriages, particularly in matters of lineage.

Unofficial Marriages and the Law

Datuk Zainul stressed that existing laws and regulations are designed to safeguard the interests of all parties involved and to verify the marital status of individuals, especially in cases of polygamy or remarriage. Over the past five years, the Shariah court has been inundated with more than 30,000 applications from couples seeking confirmation of their marital status after marrying without official consent.

The Importance of Marriage Regulations

Commenting on the issue, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Religious Affairs, Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, emphasized the crucial role of marriage regulations in preserving religion, lineage, and property rights. He also highlighted the requirement of mandatory HIV tests for couples as part of the process.

Challenges in Legal Procedures

Meanwhile, Tuan Musa Awang, President of the Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association, pointed out that some individuals find the legal procedures for marriage to be overly complex and burdensome. This has led to a trend of Malaysians marrying abroad, particularly in countries like Thailand. In response to this, he urged the government to collaborate with state authorities to ensure that couples marrying abroad adhere to the laws of both their home country and the host country.