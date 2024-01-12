Malaysia Ends Ceremonial Road Safety Campaign Launches, MYAirline’s ASL Pending

In a move signifying a shift in Malaysia’s road safety approach, Transport Minister Anthony Loke has declared the discontinuation of official launches for road safety campaigns during festive seasons. The government aims to alter public perception that road safety is a concern only during these periods.

Austerity Measures and Emphasizing Safety

As part of this new direction, enforcement activities will persist as usual during festivals, but devoid of the ceremonial launches. This decision, according to Loke, is projected to save money — funds that can be redirected towards more impactful initiatives. A prime example is the trade-in program for new motorcycle helmets, a scheme that has previously proven successful.

The Economic Cost of Road Fatalities

Loke underlined the alarming economic impact of road fatalities, citing statistics from the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research. The data reveals that road accidents cost Malaysia a staggering RM56.15 million daily. The government’s latest move aims to address this issue by fostering a culture of road safety that transcends festival periods.

MYAirline and the Air Service Licence

On the aviation front, Loke disclosed that MYAirline, which had ceased its operations last year, will not be eligible for a new Air Service Licence (ASL) until it settles all refunds to customers and agreements with former staff. The defunct airline has left roughly 125,000 passengers in the lurch, with ticket payments amounting to RM20 million. Although a Middle Eastern investor has reportedly signed a sale and purchase agreement with MYAirline, Loke insisted that several conditions must be fulfilled for an ASL to be granted, including a policy that requires the airline to be at least 51% Malaysian-owned.