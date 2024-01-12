en English
Malaysia

Malaysia Ends Ceremonial Road Safety Campaign Launches, MYAirline’s ASL Pending

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
In a move signifying a shift in Malaysia’s road safety approach, Transport Minister Anthony Loke has declared the discontinuation of official launches for road safety campaigns during festive seasons. The government aims to alter public perception that road safety is a concern only during these periods.

Austerity Measures and Emphasizing Safety

As part of this new direction, enforcement activities will persist as usual during festivals, but devoid of the ceremonial launches. This decision, according to Loke, is projected to save money — funds that can be redirected towards more impactful initiatives. A prime example is the trade-in program for new motorcycle helmets, a scheme that has previously proven successful.

The Economic Cost of Road Fatalities

Loke underlined the alarming economic impact of road fatalities, citing statistics from the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research. The data reveals that road accidents cost Malaysia a staggering RM56.15 million daily. The government’s latest move aims to address this issue by fostering a culture of road safety that transcends festival periods.

MYAirline and the Air Service Licence

On the aviation front, Loke disclosed that MYAirline, which had ceased its operations last year, will not be eligible for a new Air Service Licence (ASL) until it settles all refunds to customers and agreements with former staff. The defunct airline has left roughly 125,000 passengers in the lurch, with ticket payments amounting to RM20 million. Although a Middle Eastern investor has reportedly signed a sale and purchase agreement with MYAirline, Loke insisted that several conditions must be fulfilled for an ASL to be granted, including a policy that requires the airline to be at least 51% Malaysian-owned.

Malaysia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

