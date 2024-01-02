Malaysia Digitalizes Driver’s Licence and Road Tax Renewals: Unveils ‘Kongsi LKM’ Feature

In a move towards digitization, Malaysia’s Transport Minister, Loke Siew Fook, announced on February 1, 2024, that Malaysians can now renew their driver’s licence and road tax online using the MyJPJ application. This initiative, aimed at easing public convenience, is expected to save time and cost for the citizens while reducing congestion at the road transport department (JPJ) counters.

New Feature: Kongsi LKM

Along with the announcement, a unique feature named ‘Kongsi LKM’ was introduced in the MyJPJ app. This feature allows vehicle owners to securely share their digital road tax with others, such as family members or authorized individuals. The sharing feature includes time limits and requires an activation code for the recipient to access the shared digital road tax. If not activated, the app automatically deletes the sharing records after 24 hours, ensuring data safety.

Rebate to Boost Digital Renewals

To incentivize digital renewals, the government is offering a RM5 rebate valid until December 31, 2024. The online renewal service, initially exclusive to Malaysians, is part of the phased implementation of this digital transformation. This move is expected to expedite the renewal process and encourage more Malaysians to use e-services for renewal.

End of Road Tax Disc Display

Moreover, Malaysian-owned private vehicles are no longer required to display a road tax disc, a major shift towards digitizing JPJ services. Enforcement officers can verify the digital copies of road tax and licences using their devices. As a result, motorists will not be fined for not displaying these documents, further simplifying the process for vehicle owners.

While a digital version of the driving licence has been available for download through the MyJPJ app since last February, it is not compulsory. The move to online renewal services marks a significant step in the ministry’s digital transformation journey.