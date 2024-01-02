en English
Malaysia

Malaysia-China JV Secures MYR943 Million Contract for KUTS Project’s Red Line

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Malaysia-China JV Secures MYR943 Million Contract for KUTS Project's Red Line

In a significant move to expedite urban transportation development in Malaysia, Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd has awarded a third contract, valued at MYR943 million, for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project. The contract has been granted to a Malaysia-China joint venture (JV) comprising Sri Datai Construction (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, JT JV Builders Sdn Bhd, and CHEC Construction (M) Sdn Bhd.

Red Line Infrastructure Development

The JV’s responsibility under the contract extends to the construction of the Red Line, a pivotal 12.3-kilometer stretch from Kuching Sentral to Pending. The scope involves the establishment of dedicated lanes for the autonomous rapid transit (ART), road widening, and the development of other associated infrastructure. The JV is expected to commence work next month and complete the project by December 2026.

Overview of KUTS Project

The KUTS project, overseen by Sarawak Metro under the Sarawak Economic Development Corp, aims to modernize the state’s public transport system and alleviate traffic congestion. With an estimated total cost of MYR6 billion, the project encompasses three transit lines: Blue, Red, and Green.

Other Contract Awards and Future Plans

The Blue Line, a significant 27.6km route from Rembus to Hikmah Exchange in Kuching City, was awarded to Ibraco Construction Sdn Bhd and its partners for MYR568.6 million. The Green Line, still under planning, will connect Pending and Damai over a 30km stretch. Another JV, including IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, Azam Sehasrat Sdn Bhd, and Unique Deco Sdn Bhd, recently secured a MYR260 million contract for the construction of the Rembus ART depot and associated structures. The Blue Line is slated for phased completion by mid-2026. The KUTS project plans to introduce ART vehicles powered by green hydrogen, underlining the commitment to sustainable public transport initiatives.

Malaysia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

