en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Malaysia Boosts Semiconductor Industry, Eyes EV Sector Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Malaysia Boosts Semiconductor Industry, Eyes EV Sector Growth

Malaysia is making strategic strides to bolster its semiconductor industry, anchoring its efforts on the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector. The country’s Trade and Industry Minister, Zafrul Aziz, in a recent interview with CNBC, underscored the prominence of semiconductors, particularly in the context of EVs. These vehicles require a significantly higher number of chips compared to their traditional counterparts. This demand has led to EV manufacturers procuring components worth billions from Malaysia, further solidifying the country’s position in the industry.

Attracting Investments and Scaling the Value Chain

With a clear focus, Malaysia is extending an invitation to more EV manufacturers to invest and expand their operations within its borders. The plan is to ascend the value chain by prioritizing the front end of the chip manufacturing process. This phase includes intricate procedures such as wafer fabrication and circuit engraving, as opposed to merely focusing on the back end, which involves packaging and assembly of integrated circuits.

Establishment of a National Semiconductor Strategic Taskforce

In a move to grow the semiconductor ecosystem and entice strategic investments, Malaysia has set up a National Semiconductor Strategic Taskforce. The significance of the semiconductor sector is profound within Malaysia’s electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, accounting for 7% of the country’s GDP and contributing to half of its export revenues.

Addressing the Talent Supply Chain

Alongside these initiatives, the taskforce will also tackle the talent supply chain, recognizing the need for a robust workforce in the industry. The annual demand in Malaysia stands at an estimated 50,000 electrical and electronics engineers to support this dynamic sector.

0
Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Bowling Green Assembly Plant Suspends Tours Amidst Major Manufacturing Advancements
General Motors has announced a temporary suspension of public tours at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant, a celebrated production site for luxury sports cars such as the Corvette. The suspension, effective from February 5, marks a pause in a popular attraction that drew in 30,000 visitors the previous year. Pause for Progress While the specifics
Bowling Green Assembly Plant Suspends Tours Amidst Major Manufacturing Advancements
Texas Man's Ordeal Highlights Consumer Trust Issues with Third-Party Sellers on Walmart
9 mins ago
Texas Man's Ordeal Highlights Consumer Trust Issues with Third-Party Sellers on Walmart
U.S. State Department Supports Pioneering Subsea Cable Project between Chile and Australia
11 mins ago
U.S. State Department Supports Pioneering Subsea Cable Project between Chile and Australia
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
5 mins ago
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
Apple Nominates Dr. Wanda Austin to Its Board of Directors: A Strategic Move for Innovation and Diversity
6 mins ago
Apple Nominates Dr. Wanda Austin to Its Board of Directors: A Strategic Move for Innovation and Diversity
Illinois Launches $5 Million B2B Local Chambers Grant Program for Pandemic Recovery
7 mins ago
Illinois Launches $5 Million B2B Local Chambers Grant Program for Pandemic Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
2 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
2 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
2 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
4 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
5 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
5 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
6 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
6 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
6 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app