Malaysia Boosts Semiconductor Industry, Eyes EV Sector Growth

Malaysia is making strategic strides to bolster its semiconductor industry, anchoring its efforts on the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector. The country’s Trade and Industry Minister, Zafrul Aziz, in a recent interview with CNBC, underscored the prominence of semiconductors, particularly in the context of EVs. These vehicles require a significantly higher number of chips compared to their traditional counterparts. This demand has led to EV manufacturers procuring components worth billions from Malaysia, further solidifying the country’s position in the industry.

Attracting Investments and Scaling the Value Chain

With a clear focus, Malaysia is extending an invitation to more EV manufacturers to invest and expand their operations within its borders. The plan is to ascend the value chain by prioritizing the front end of the chip manufacturing process. This phase includes intricate procedures such as wafer fabrication and circuit engraving, as opposed to merely focusing on the back end, which involves packaging and assembly of integrated circuits.

Establishment of a National Semiconductor Strategic Taskforce

In a move to grow the semiconductor ecosystem and entice strategic investments, Malaysia has set up a National Semiconductor Strategic Taskforce. The significance of the semiconductor sector is profound within Malaysia’s electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, accounting for 7% of the country’s GDP and contributing to half of its export revenues.

Addressing the Talent Supply Chain

Alongside these initiatives, the taskforce will also tackle the talent supply chain, recognizing the need for a robust workforce in the industry. The annual demand in Malaysia stands at an estimated 50,000 electrical and electronics engineers to support this dynamic sector.