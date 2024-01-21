Malaysia Bolsters Infrastructure Development in Labuan

The Malaysian government, under the stewardship of the Minister of the Federal Territories, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, has embarked on an ambitious initiative to enhance the infrastructure and prosperity of Labuan, a federal territory and duty-free island. The commitment of the federal government to this cause is palpable, highlighted by Fadillah's recent visit and inspection of ongoing and potential projects on the island.

Addressing Infrastructure Needs

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Transition, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), and related agencies from the Sabah government, aims to address key infrastructure issues. This includes an upgrade of the island's water pipes to resolve persistent leakages, with an allocation of RM300 million approved for the repair and replacement of pipes in Pulau Enoe and Bukit Kalam by the second quarter of 2024. The construction of a new power plant is also in the pipeline, representing a significant stride in resolving power supply issues in Labuan.

Reducing Dependence on Mainland

Beyond physical upgrades, the government is also focusing on enhancing Labuan's self-sufficiency, particularly concerning its water supply. Fadillah emphasized the need for Labuan to secure alternative water sources and reduce its reliance on mainland Sabah. Discussions are underway to identify new sources that can alleviate this dependence, signaling a strategic shift towards greater autonomy for the island.

Future Development Plans

In addition to immediate improvements, the government is conducting a comprehensive study on the feasibility and economic impact of a proposed bridge connecting Labuan with mainland Sabah. This long-awaited infrastructure project, if realized, could stimulate local economic activities and attract external investments to Labuan. Fadillah underscored the importance of exploring alternative methods to ensure the bridge's construction, potentially opening up a new town in Labuan and further boosting the island's economy.

In conclusion, the Malaysian government's concentrated efforts to improve Labuan's basic infrastructure and reduce its dependence on the mainland are poised to stimulate local economic activities and attract external investments, transforming the duty-free island into a beacon of development and prosperity.