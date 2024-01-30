Malaysia Bids Farewell to Monarchs with Traditional Ceremony

On a day steeped in tradition and marked by the resonant tunes of ceremonial trumpets played by the Ceremonial Mounted Squadron, Malaysia bid farewell to their monarchs, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. The Malaysian monarchy's sending-off ceremony signified not just the end of their reign, but the resilience of a system that has been part of Malaysia's fabric since 1957.

Marking the End of a Reign

The royal couple, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah concluded their tenure as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong. Their departure was marked by a ceremonial send-off, a gesture of gratitude from the Malaysian government and its people for Their Majesties’ services and sacrifices. The ceremony, albeit brief, was brimming with Malay traditions and customs, encapsulating the uniqueness of the royal institution in the country.

The Ceremonial Route and Process

The sending-off ceremony encompassed several locations, including the Istana Negara, Parliament Square, and main roads leading from the federal capital to the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Here, Their Majesties boarded a plane back to Pahang, signaling the official end to their reign.

A Historic Rotation System

This event also casts light on the rotation system of Malay monarchs, a system in place since 1957. The throne will now transition to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, becoming the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. This transition, replete with an oath of office, is a testament to the continuing relevance of the monarchy in modern Malaysia.