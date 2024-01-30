Malaysia Aviation Group to Boost Fleet with 12 New Aircraft in 2024

Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG) has announced a significant expansion plan for 2024, with the introduction of 12 new aircraft, including the first Airbus A330-900 (A330neo). The A330neo is set to arrive in the third quarter of the year, becoming a key component of MAG's network growth strategy. Alongside the A330neo, the group will also receive eight Boeing 737-8 aircraft this year.

Revolutionizing Passenger Experience

The A330neo will feature a new cabin class with 297 seats, including 28 business class and 269 economy class seats. Among these, 24 will offer extra legroom, reflecting MAG's commitment to enhancing the passenger experience. The focus on passenger comfort, safety, and satisfaction is a fundamental part of the group's expansion strategy. The A330neo aircraft will replace the current A330ceo fleet, marking a significant milestone in MAG's fleet modernization program.

Fleet Modernization and Environmental Goals

The replacement of the A330ceo fleet with the A330neo is expected to result in a reduction in fuel consumption and emissions by up to 25%. This aligns with MAG's environmental targets, showcasing the group's commitment to sustainable operations. Additionally, six A350-900s will be retrofitted starting in 2026, further standardizing the fleet's cabin offerings.

Commitment to Growth and Cultural Heritage

MAG's acquisition of 20 A330neo aircraft, scheduled for delivery through 2028, signifies its commitment to modernizing its fleet and supporting industry growth post-Covid-19. The new aircraft will feature Collins Aerospace Elevation Business Class seats in a one-two-one configuration, individual privacy doors, and seat covers adorned with the songket motif, showcasing Malaysian cultural heritage. The addition of Wi-Fi connectivity is another example of MAG's dedication to enhancing passenger experience.

With a current fleet size of 104, operated through its subsidiaries Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings, and MASkargo, MAG continues to demonstrate robust growth strategies in the aviation industry, promising an enhanced travel experience with a touch of Malaysian hospitality.