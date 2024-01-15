en English
Education

Malaysia Anticipates School Bus Fare Hike in 2024/2025 Academic Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
In a recent development, Malaysia braces for a hike in school bus fares, commencing with the 2024/2025 academic year. The Federation of School Bus Associations Malaysia’s president, Amali Munif Rahmat, pointed out the mounting costs of operating and maintaining school buses, especially in urban areas such as the Klang Valley. The surge in costs is primarily attributed to the expensive vehicle spare parts, with a hefty 80% of them being imported, thus causing a substantial leap from the formerly stable prices.

Fare Hike Dependent on Individual Operators

Munif noted that a specific fare increase amount remains uncertain at this point. It will differ based on individual operators who must take into account both their business margins and the prevailing economic situation. Since January 2015, the Malaysian government has allowed market forces to determine the fare structure by eliminating price controls.

Costs and Conversations with Parents: Key Factors in Fare Determination

Munif emphasized that the operators would base the fare increases on operational costs and dialogues with parents. This approach ensures that the fare hike reflects the actual costs and is reasonable for parents who are the end consumers of this service.

Shift in Academic Year Start Date

Malaysian public schools, which traditionally commenced the academic year in January, shifted to a March start in 2022 due to the pandemic. However, the Education Ministry plans to revert to the January commencement from 2026 onwards. This change in schedule has added another dimension to the planning and operations of school bus services.

Education Malaysia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

