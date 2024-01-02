Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick

In a promising turn of events, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is set to experience growth following an uptick in air travel demand from China and Malaysia. According to an updated analysis by TA Research, MAHB’s target price has been raised to RM8.20 per share from RM7.85, and the capital asset pricing model has been reduced to 14.4% from 14.9%.

Shareholding Shifts and ‘Buy’ Recommendation

MAHB’s share price witnessed an impressive increase of 12.8% in 2023. The year also saw significant shifts in shareholding. The Employees Provident Fund decreased its stake from 15.7% to 6%, whereas the Retirement Fund Inc marginally increased its stake from 6.3% to 7.2%. By September 2023, foreign shareholding in MAHB rose to 26.4%. Amid these shifts, TA Research has maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation for MAHB.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

On the operational front, MAHB’s Malaysian airports observed a 27.4% year-on-year increase in movements in November 2023. This growth was slightly subdued compared to the previous month, attributed to the off-peak travel season and airlines’ strategic shift to allocate more seats to international routes for better revenue. Domestic traffic fell to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, while international traffic continued to recover, reaching 78% of 2019 levels. New flight services and steady growth in non-Asean sectors have played a key role in this recovery.

MAHB’s International Growth

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, managed by MAHB, also experienced growth in passenger movements, despite a slight seasonal decrease in November 2023. This bears testament to the resilience and adaptability of MAHB in the face of global challenges.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) is suggested to consider expanding its engineering division to provide maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services to other airlines and third parties. The global MRO market is projected to grow, and MAB could leverage this opportunity by rebuilding the capacity of Malaysia Airlines Aerospace Engineering (MAAE) to offer more services.