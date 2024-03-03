Lotus Residence Unveils Exclusive Double-Storey Terraced Houses Amidst Kuching's Lush Locale

KUCHING (March 4): Radium Properties recently introduced its latest housing development, Lotus Residence, offering a sneak peek into the future of suburban living. Nestled within the verdant outskirts of Mile 9, these show units provide a tangible representation of what modern, serene living can look like. With 33 units up for grabs, each spanning between 1,893 to 2,042 square feet, Lotus Residence is poised to redefine family accommodations.

Strategic Location and Premium Features

Located at Taman Paradise, Jalan Penrissen, these homes are not just about spacious living; they're about creating a lifestyle. Each unit features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a study, ensuring ample space for comfort and privacy. High ceilings, a family hall, and separate wet and dry kitchens complement the thoughtful layout. Additionally, the development prides itself on its construction quality, including cement plaster walls, concealed drainage, and an innovative stormwater detention system.

Accessibility and Amenities

Convenience is key for Lotus Residence. Close to essential services such as Farley Mall, Maybank, and various dining options, residents have everything they need within reach. The development also lies near significant religious and educational institutions, alongside facilities promoting an active lifestyle, including a playground and badminton court. With its strategic placement and comprehensive amenities, Lotus Residence caters to both daily necessities and leisure, ensuring a balanced lifestyle for its residents.

Pricing, Construction, and Buyer Insights

With an expected completion date in the fourth quarter of 2024, the units are priced between RM708,000 to RM933,000. Raymond Tay, director of Radium Properties, highlighted their dedication to construction excellence and transparency. Despite concerns over market affordability, Tay remains hopeful for solutions to assist first-time buyers. Viewings of the show units are by appointment, signaling a tailored approach to prospective homeowners.

As Lotus Residence gears up for its grand completion, it represents more than just a housing development; it's a testament to the evolving demands of modern living. Amidst concerns of affordability and market challenges, projects like Lotus Residence offer a glimpse into the future of residential planning, where comfort, convenience, and community living converge.