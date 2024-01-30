Lorry Driver Sentenced Over Death Threat to Malaysia's PM on TikTok

In a courtroom in Kuala Lumpur, Faizal Mohamad, a lorry driver, stood as the verdict was read out. He had been sentenced to six months behind bars for a chilling post he had made on the popular social media platform, TikTok. In the video, he offered a bounty of RM5 million to anyone willing to assassinate 'PMX' and his ministers, a thinly veiled reference to Malaysia's Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim.

Guilty as Charged

Pleading guilty, Faizal admitted to violating Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which outlaws comments intended to threaten another person's well-being. Upon hearing the verdict, Faizal was immediately taken into custody to begin serving his sentence, a stark reminder of the serious implications of digital transgressions.

TikTok Video Removed

The video, which had circulated rapidly on TikTok, prompted swift action from authorities. A police report was quickly filed, and the video was subsequently pulled from the platform – a move that underscored the severity of Faizal's threat. Despite the removal of the video, the ripple effect of its contents had already been felt, casting a somber shadow on the nation's digital landscape.

Call for Leniency Overlooked

During the mitigation process, Faizal made a plea for leniency. He asked the court to consider a fine in lieu of a custodial sentence, highlighting his obligations towards his family and his duty to provide for his ailing mother. However, the deputy public prosecutor, Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal, was unyielding. She stressed the need for a deterrent sentence, arguing that Faizal's comments were not just inappropriate but also threatened the stability of the nation's leadership.

In conclusion, the case serves as a stern warning to netizens about the gravity of online threats – a timely reminder in an age where the digital sphere is increasingly becoming a battleground for hate speech and threats against public figures.