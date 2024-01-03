Loob Holding’s Tealive Plans Expansion into Three New Countries

Tealive, the popular bubble tea brand under the aegis of Loob Holding Sdn Bhd, is all set to make waves again with a planned expansion into three new countries. The announcement of this strategic move is expected in the coming month. As part of the brand’s overarching ambition, the expansion underscores its focus on regional growth and an unwavering commitment to broadening its footprint.

Tealive’s Unwavering Growth

Last year, Tealive successfully penetrated three new markets, and the brand aims to replicate this success in the current year. Bryan Loo, the Founder and CEO, radiates optimism about the company’s future. He attributes this positive outlook to Tealive’s robust brand equity, which has grown in strength despite the surge of competition. He further emphasized that the brand now boasts an impressive 870 stores to its name.

Loob’s IPO Uncertainty

While Tealive’s expansion plans proceed at full throttle, the timing of Loob’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) remains up in the air. This process is being managed by its private equity partner, Cradle, freeing the company to focus on its core business operations. Amidst this uncertainty, Loo remains undeterred, expressing confidence in the brand’s ability to navigate through any turbulence.

Bask Bear Coffee’s Expansion

Loob Holding Sdn Bhd’s expansion strategy is not limited to Tealive alone. The company’s coffee chain, Bask Bear Coffee, also has eyes set on further growth within Malaysia. With 115 stores already under its belt, Bask Bear Coffee is specifically targeting expansion within shopping malls. This is a strategic move aimed at achieving a more balanced presence across Malaysia, complementing its existing shoplot locations.