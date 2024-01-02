Landslide Forces Evacuation of Two Families in Terengganu, Malaysia

In an alarming incident, two families in Terengganu, Malaysia, were forced to abandon their homes after parts of the buildings succumbed to landslides. The families, residing in Felda Neram 2, woke up to the horrifying sight of their kitchens and other sections of their homes caving in.

The first family, led by Wan Mohammad Ubaidillah Wan Mohamed, found their kitchen and other parts of the house collapsing, causing an estimated loss of over MYR 50,000. The sudden disaster left the family in a state of shock and despair.

At the same time, another family, including Ibrahim Awang, experienced a similar scare when a landslide damaged their garden and the area around their kitchen. With a 20-day-old infant among them, the family was quick to evacuate, prioritizing safety over their belongings.

State Steps In With Aid

In the aftermath of the disaster, both families have been temporarily relocated. Wan Mohammad Ubaidillah has taken refuge at a neighbor’s house, while Ibrahim Awang’s family is staying at a homestay, arranged by a local elected official.

Addressing the catastrophe, the state assemblyman, Hanafiah Mat, announced that the State Disaster Fund will provide financial aid amounting to MYR 140,000. The funds are designated for the construction of new homes for the affected families.

Waiting for Permanent Homes

The construction of the new homes is expected to conclude by October, subject to land approval processes from Felda headquarters. As the families wait for their permanent homes to be ready, temporary housing solutions are being arranged.