Labuan’s Future Blueprint: Public Participation Programme for 2040 Structure Plan Report Launched

On the cusp of a hopeful dawn, Labuan, a Federal Territory, readies itself to embrace a future sculpted by the hands of its people. Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), has launched the Public Participation Programme for the 2040 Labuan Structure Plan Report, a blueprint for the island’s growth until 2040, that will be shaped by the inputs of its stakeholders. The unveiling of this initiative was accompanied by a flag hoisting campaign, marking the upcoming celebrations of the Federal Territory (FT) Day.

Engaging Public Participation in Future Planning

Guiding the physical, economic, environmental, and social development policies of Labuan, the Structure Plan Report is a crucial testament to the vision for the future. Through a series of at least nine outreach programmes, facilitated by the Labuan Corporation and PLANMalaysia, the plan aims to harness the collective wisdom of the public. The objective is to integrate diverse perspectives, ensuring the creation of a comprehensive and sustainable development strategy. The final report is projected to be finalized and gazetted by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Addressing Infrastructure Challenges

Alongside envisioning a future, the administration is also committed to addressing present-day challenges. Dr. Zaliha has emphasized the government’s dedication to improving basic infrastructures. She announced the initiation of pipe replacement projects to bolster water supply, a project that spans a total length of 70km and estimated at RM108 million. The completion of these projects is targeted between June 2023 and the first quarter of 2025, promising to alleviate water supply disruptions in Labuan.

Boosting Tourism and Collaboration

Complementing infrastructure development, the ministry also aims to bolster the territory’s tourism sector. Dr. Zaliha has instructed the formation of a special committee, led by Labuan Corporation, to identify key tourism products that can enhance the territory’s appeal. The Minister underscored the importance of collective effort, calling upon civil servants, the private sector, NGOs, industry players, and the public to collaborate in the realization of Labuan’s developmental goals. In line with this vision, the Federal Territories Department has scheduled 92 programmes for Labuan in the year 2024, following the Prime Minister’s directive.

With the launch of these initiatives, Labuan stands at the precipice of progress, ready to shape its future with the collective aspirations of its people, setting a model for public engagement in urban planning.