Malaysia

Labuan Fisheries Department Tackles Damaged Bridge Issue to Boost Tourism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Labuan Fisheries Department Tackles Damaged Bridge Issue to Boost Tourism

The Labuan Fisheries Department is actively addressing a critical issue that has been hampering the area’s tourism potential – a damaged bridge at Rusukan Besar Island. The bridge, which has been out of commission for over two years, plays a pivotal role in connecting visitors to the island’s key tourism spots.

Engaging Local Authorities

Under the stewardship of Department Director Faizal Ibrahim SuhailI, the department has initiated discussions with local government agencies. These talks were aimed at identifying and overcoming the challenges that need to be addressed before securing federal funding for the construction of a new bridge.

Land Ownership Hurdles

One of the primary obstacles identified during these discussions was the issue of land ownership. The land on which the bridge stands is currently owned by the Director of Lands and Mines (PTG) Office. To circumvent this hurdle, the Fisheries Department has submitted a formal request for the transfer of land ownership. If successful, this move would significantly aid in securing the necessary federal funding for the bridge.

Essential for Tourism

As it stands, the bridge is integral for the movement of tourists visiting the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre on Rusukan Besar Island. Managed by Labuan Rusukan Besar Resort, the centre is a key attraction that has been adversely affected by the bridge’s non-operational status. The resort’s director, Jeffrey Lee, has voiced concerns over the impact on tourism and called for swift government action. According to Lee, the speedy construction of the bridge would greatly enhance Labuan’s tourism image, improving facilities, and attracting more visitors.

The resort currently boasts five chalets and views the bridge as a linchpin for its plans for further tourism development. With the potential to attract more visitors and bolster the local economy, the resolution of the bridge issue is being keenly watched by all stakeholders.

Malaysia Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

