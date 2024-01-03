en English
Malaysia

Kuching Traders Association Enlivens Nursing Home with Annual Charity Event

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
The Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng nursing home was brimming with joy as the Kuching Bicycle and Motorcycle Traders Association conducted its annual charity event last Saturday. The event, which is a cornerstone of the association’s philanthropic activities, saw the donation of 100 bags of rice and a festive banquet where New Year angpows—traditional red envelopes with money—were distributed to the elderly residents.

Building a Caring Society

Tan Hock Beng, the association’s chairman, underscored the importance of charity in fostering a caring society. He emphasized the relevance of this concept, particularly in the multiethnic and multicultural context of Malaysia. The event, according to Beng, is not just about providing material assistance but also about spreading festive joy around the Chinese Lunar New Year and encouraging a broader participation in philanthropic activities among the association’s members.

Sponsors’ Support and Members’ Involvement

Deputy treasurer Ho Kok Boo, who led the organizing committee, expressed his deep appreciation for the sponsors’ support. Their contributions have enabled the charity initiatives to continue over time, reaching out to those most in need. Ho emphasized the importance of the association members’ involvement in elderly care, acknowledging the vulnerability of the elderly in the face of societal changes.

Presence of Sarawak Hung Nam Siang Tng Chairman

The presence of Tay Boon Shin, chairman of the Sarawak Hung Nam Siang Tng, was also noted at the charity event, further emphasizing the collaborative efforts necessary to ensure the success of such charitable endeavors.

On a similar note, the International Women’s Association (IWA) Choir carried their tradition of spreading festive joy to charitable organizations, including Mount Miriam Hospital. A tradition dating back to 1984, the IWA Choir, consisting of over 40 members who sing in four-part harmony, serenaded a patient celebrating her birthday at the hospital. This touching moment extended the festive spirit beyond the choir, as visitors and patients joined in the Christmas carolling.

Malaysia
