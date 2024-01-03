en English
Business

Kuala Lumpur Parking Fee Controversy Sparks Viral Video and Public Dissatisfaction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Kuala Lumpur Parking Fee Controversy Sparks Viral Video and Public Dissatisfaction

In the bustling neighborhood of Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur, a controversy over parking charges is brewing. Zaharah Abd Aziz, a private operator running Dinamik Global Resources, has been collecting parking fees on a 100-meter lane next to a bank. The rates, ranging from RM10 to RM25 for parking between 4pm and 2am, have sparked dissatisfaction among locals and other business owners.

Unrest Over Inflated Parking Fees

While Zaharah maintains that she obtained a valid license through Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) e-licensing portal, the fees she charges are significantly higher than DBKL’s standard parking charges of RM1.50 for the first hour and RM2 for the second, with a two-hour limit. The inconsistency in fees and lack of proper signage have been points of contention.

Controversy Fuels Viral Video

A video alleging that an attendant associated with Zaharah’s operation scratched a car when the owner refused to pay has added fuel to the fire. The video has gone viral, leading to Zaharah receiving threats. She is planning to take legal action against those spreading the video.

DBKL’s Response to the Issue

In light of the incident and the attention drawn by a government minister, DBKL has clarified its stance. It stated that it has contracted a private company to manage the eight parking spaces in the lane for valet service after office hours. To provide further transparency, DBKL is compiling a list of areas with contracted private operators.

The situation in Bukit Bintang underscores the broader issues of urban planning, the demand for parking spaces, and the balance between public and private interests. As the controversy unfolds, the onus is on authorities like DBKL to ensure transparency, fairness, and the public’s best interest in managing city spaces.

Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

