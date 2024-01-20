Kota Belud Padi Farmers Cry for Help Amid Rising Floods and Failing Infrastructure

In the heart of Kota Belud, a region known as the rice bowl due to its 7,000ha of padi fields, local farmers are wrestling with major challenges. Their livelihoods are under siege because of recurring drainage and irrigation problems that trigger frequent floods during the rainy season. Among these farmers is Johneysius Sinson, who has been unable to cultivate padi for two years due to extensive crop damage inflicted by these floods.

Government Aid: A Drop in the Ocean

As the waters rise, so does the frustration of the farmers. The government aid, they argue, is a mere trickle compared to the losses they bear. Even initiatives like the 'Gelombang Padi', recently unveiled by the Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, fail to placate them. Touted as a revolution for the padi and rice industries in Malaysia, this initiative encompasses 12 ambitious programmes, including the rehabilitation and the development of soft soil padi land, strengthening the supply of agricultural inputs, and empowering the cultivation of hill padi in Sabah and Sarawak.

The High Cost of Poor Infrastructure

However, for farmers like Main Gandilau, these initiatives are overshadowed by the grim reality of poor infrastructure. The floods, a direct consequence of this, have led to substantial losses. The echoes of 2020 still ring loud, when the entire padi field was virtually wiped out by floods, resulting in a staggering loss of at least RM29 million for the padi farmers in Kota Belud.

A Cry for Concrete Solutions

The chairman of the Tambatuon Village Development and Security Committee, Tambatuon WolboteBott Saringan, underscores the urgency. He emphasizes the need for robust irrigation and drainage systems that can withstand floods and enable the farmers to cultivate padi twice a year, rather than just once. This, he believes, is the key to ensuring sustainable padi cultivation in the face of rising challenges. And so, the farmers continue to call on the government, urging them to prioritize the repair and improvement of the drainage and irrigation systems over any other aid.