Klang Resident Repairs Potholes, Calls for Better Public Service

In the heart of Klang, local resident and social activist, Mikhael Iskhandhaar, took the reins of public service into his own hands, sparked by displeasure with the Klang Municipal Council (MPK). The initiative saw Mikhael hiring workers to repair 10 potholes along Jalan Hulubalang in Taman Sentosa, situated near a primary school, as a preventive measure against accidents.

Highlighting Inadequate Public Service

In a bold move to underline the poor quality of materials and methods employed by MPK-appointed contractors, Mikhael painted “Duit Saya” (“my money” in Malay) on the repaired area. This not-so-subtle message underscores that he financed the repairs himself. The repairs, which cost him RM1,300, were completed using high-quality tar and a compactor machine.

A Social Media Stir and the Call for Reform

Mikhael’s actions sparked conversation and admiration on social media. More than just fixing potholes, his aim is to inspire other residents to lead similar initiatives throughout Klang. His endeavor also underscores the importance of efficient public service, pushing for public servants to elevate their performance. This aligns with the ongoing reform efforts of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Urging Participation from Locals

Associated with Jingga 13 Malaysia, a reformist NGO, Mikhael is encouraging locals to report sub-standard public amenities to prompt action from the council. His actions and the subsequent attention it garnered are a testament to the growing need for better public service, and a clear call to action for public servants and the community at large.