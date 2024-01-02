en English
Malaysia

Kelantan to Build Bailey Bridge Following Sinkhole Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Kelantan to Build Bailey Bridge Following Sinkhole Incident

In response to the recent sinkhole incident at Jalan Kampung Sungai Sam-Jeli near Kampung Kubur Datu in Jeli, the Kelantan Public Works Department (JKR) in Malaysia has announced its plan to construct a Bailey bridge. The decision was made following an inspection conducted on the site on Tuesday. The compromised road section, measuring 15m by 8m, led to the complete closure of the road, causing significant inconvenience to local traffic.

Quick Response to Infrastructure Damage

The urgent undertaking aims to restore connectivity and safety for local motorists. The Bailey bridge, known for its single-lane prefabricated design, facilitates rapid assembly, making it a suitable choice for this situation. The bridge components, according to Mohd Suhaili Ismail, the director of Kelantan JKR, will be transported from the Machang JKR. However, it is important to note that this bridge is intended for use by light vehicles only.

Collaborative Effort for Swift Construction

The construction of the bridge is scheduled to begin this Friday, with an anticipated completion by the following Wednesday. This rapid response is made possible by the collective efforts of 30 skilled personnel from Kelantan, Pahang, and Perak. These specialists are all experienced in the construction of Bailey bridges, ensuring that the project will be carried out efficiently and to a high standard.

Minimizing Disruption, Maximizing Safety

The swift action taken by the Kelantan Public Works Department demonstrates their commitment to minimizing disruption and maximizing safety for the local community. With the Bailey bridge in place, motorists will once again be able to traverse the area, albeit with necessary caution due to the bridge’s restriction to light vehicles only. This measure is expected to remain in place until a more permanent solution to the sinkhole issue can be implemented.

Malaysia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

