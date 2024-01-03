en English
Malaysia

Kedah, Malaysia Declares Thaipusam Holiday and Sets Path to ‘Greater Kedah’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Kedah, Malaysia Declares Thaipusam Holiday and Sets Path to 'Greater Kedah'

On January 25, the Kedah government in Malaysia will mark the celebration of Thaipusam with an official holiday, as announced by Menteri Besar Sanusi Nor. This decision, reached during a state executive council meeting, continues a tradition set in previous years. The move not only allows Hindus in Kedah to honor their festival but also presents a break for others.

A Step Towards Greater Kedah

In addition to the Thaipusam holiday declaration, the council meeting yielded another significant outcome: the agreement to form the Greater Kedah Committee. This committee’s mandate involves the generation of annual or quarterly reports that outline the state government’s accomplishments.

Previously, data from government activities and its subsidiaries were dispersed across various sectors such as industry, sports, and education. The Greater Kedah Committee aims to collate this scattered data, focusing on specific sectors to further the state’s development goals. This strategy aligns with what is referred to as achieving a ‘greater Kedah’.

The Committee’s Chairmanship

The committee will be headed by Haim Hilman Abdullah. Abdullah holds several important roles within the state, serving as the chairman for industry and investment, higher education, science, technology, and innovation. His leadership is expected to steer the committee towards its objective of consolidating data and advancing the state’s development.

In conclusion, the state of Kedah has not only recognized the importance of cultural celebrations like Thaipusam but also demonstrated a commitment towards structured and strategic development through the establishment of the Greater Kedah Committee.

Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

