Law

Justice Tengku Maimun Stresses the Importance of Judicial Independence at Legal Year Opening 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Justice Tengku Maimun Stresses the Importance of Judicial Independence at Legal Year Opening 2024

In a resounding speech at the Opening of the Legal Year 2024, held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, Justice Tengku Maimun underscored the essence of a judge’s role as an independent constitutional arbiter of justice. She affirmed that a judge’s loyalty should be unequivocally towards upholding the judicial oath, a commitment to protect, preserve, and defend the Federal Constitution. This commitment further emphasizes their duty to act impartially between the State and its citizens, and among the citizens themselves.

Public Dissatisfaction and the Judiciary’s Role

Justice Tengku Maimun also addressed the public’s dissatisfaction towards the judiciary, an emotion emanating from the withdrawal of criminal charges against certain high-profile individuals in the recent past, including the previous year. The public’s response towards these decisions has generally been of disapproval, often pinning the blame on the Judiciary for the outcomes that followed these withdrawals of charges.

The Judiciary’s Response

However, according to Justice Tengku Maimun, the outcomes, though unsavory to the public, were the only possible legal actions the Judiciary could take following the withdrawal of charges. This indicates that the Judiciary’s decisions were, in fact, constrained by the proceedings and actions taken by the public prosecutor. Such a predicament underscores the Judiciary’s commitment to act based on legal principles, even in the face of public disapproval.

Reasserting Judicial Independence

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun echoed the significance of judicial independence in her address. She reinforced that judges are meant to be independent constitutional arbiters of justice, and their allegiance should be solely to the constitution. Despite the challenges, she stressed the importance of ensuring public confidence in the judiciary, emphasizing that transparency and accountability are non-negotiables in establishing a robust judicial system.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

