Japanese Firms Withdraw from Malaysia-Singapore High-Speed Rail Project

In a significant development, Japanese firms, including East Japan Railway Co., have opted out of the Malaysia-Singapore high-speed rail project, attributing their withdrawal to financial risks in the absence of robust support from the Malaysian government, as reported by The Edge Singapore and Kyodo News. The exit of these Japanese enterprises could potentially pave the way for Chinese businesses to expand their influence in East Asian infrastructure projects, leveraging their proficiency in high-speed railway projects, as demonstrated in Indonesia and Thailand.

Change in Competitive Landscape

Despite the withdrawal of Japanese firms, the project remains on track. The bid submission deadline is set for January 15, and the Malaysian government, which initiated the bidding process in July 2023, estimates the project cost at RM100 billion. The departure of the Japanese firms from the ambitious project has sparked discussions about its future direction and has morphed the competitive landscape, opening new opportunities for other global players.

Local Firms Eyeing Partnerships

Local companies in Malaysia are mulling over forming alliances with Chinese and European firms to submit bids for the project. The high-speed rail project, first agreed upon in 2013, was put on the back burner in 2021 due to financial concerns but was revived by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration. The government intends to promote the project through private financing to circumvent government expenditure or debt guarantees.

Future of the Project

Singapore’s acting transport minister has expressed willingness to reignite the project but is awaiting new proposals from Malaysia. Both countries have shown keen interest in reviving the project aimed at trimming down the travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to a mere 90 minutes. Yet, the decision of the Japanese companies to withdraw has raised questions about the project’s future trajectory. The impact of the withdrawal of Japanese firms will be assessed by the government once the Request for Information (RFI) process is concluded.