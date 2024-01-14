en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Japanese Firms Withdraw from Malaysia-Singapore High-Speed Rail Project

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Japanese Firms Withdraw from Malaysia-Singapore High-Speed Rail Project

In a significant development, Japanese firms, including East Japan Railway Co., have opted out of the Malaysia-Singapore high-speed rail project, attributing their withdrawal to financial risks in the absence of robust support from the Malaysian government, as reported by The Edge Singapore and Kyodo News. The exit of these Japanese enterprises could potentially pave the way for Chinese businesses to expand their influence in East Asian infrastructure projects, leveraging their proficiency in high-speed railway projects, as demonstrated in Indonesia and Thailand.

Change in Competitive Landscape

Despite the withdrawal of Japanese firms, the project remains on track. The bid submission deadline is set for January 15, and the Malaysian government, which initiated the bidding process in July 2023, estimates the project cost at RM100 billion. The departure of the Japanese firms from the ambitious project has sparked discussions about its future direction and has morphed the competitive landscape, opening new opportunities for other global players.

Local Firms Eyeing Partnerships

Local companies in Malaysia are mulling over forming alliances with Chinese and European firms to submit bids for the project. The high-speed rail project, first agreed upon in 2013, was put on the back burner in 2021 due to financial concerns but was revived by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration. The government intends to promote the project through private financing to circumvent government expenditure or debt guarantees.

Future of the Project

Singapore’s acting transport minister has expressed willingness to reignite the project but is awaiting new proposals from Malaysia. Both countries have shown keen interest in reviving the project aimed at trimming down the travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to a mere 90 minutes. Yet, the decision of the Japanese companies to withdraw has raised questions about the project’s future trajectory. The impact of the withdrawal of Japanese firms will be assessed by the government once the Request for Information (RFI) process is concluded.

0
China Malaysia Transportation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
2 mins ago
Real Wages Rise in Only Three G20 Nations: An Economic Anomaly in 2023
In 2023, workers of only three G20 countries saw an increase in real wages, according to a report from the United Nations’ International Labour Organization (ILO). The countries experiencing this rare economic growth were China, Russia, and Mexico. The report underlined a critical aspect of the world’s economic fabric: while nominal wages may have increased
Real Wages Rise in Only Three G20 Nations: An Economic Anomaly in 2023
China's Potential Second Naval Base in Africa: Strategic Concern or Mere Speculation?
37 mins ago
China's Potential Second Naval Base in Africa: Strategic Concern or Mere Speculation?
Tokyo Protests and Tensions Rise Over Yasukuni Shrine Visit and Remarks on Taiwan
46 mins ago
Tokyo Protests and Tensions Rise Over Yasukuni Shrine Visit and Remarks on Taiwan
Famue's New E-Reader: Compact Design, Limited Features
24 mins ago
Famue's New E-Reader: Compact Design, Limited Features
Cambodia and China Deepen Ties Through Environmental Conservation and Modernization Seminar
30 mins ago
Cambodia and China Deepen Ties Through Environmental Conservation and Modernization Seminar
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Facing the Dragon Head-On
34 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Facing the Dragon Head-On
Latest Headlines
World News
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges
9 seconds
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges
Jamaica: The Integrity Commission and the Quest for Accountability
16 seconds
Jamaica: The Integrity Commission and the Quest for Accountability
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership
1 min
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Faces Legal Backlash Over Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
1 min
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Faces Legal Backlash Over Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
1 min
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener
1 min
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener
Contrasting Rallies in Washington Reflect Public Engagement in Global Issues
1 min
Contrasting Rallies in Washington Reflect Public Engagement in Global Issues
Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment
2 mins
Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
4 mins
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app