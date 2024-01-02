Jakim Calls for Clarity Amid Controversy on Malays Being ‘Lost Tribe of Israel’

Controversial videos circulating online suggesting Malays as one of the lost tribes of Israel have sparked confusion and heated debates across Malaysia. The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has called on scholars and experts to dispel the misconceptions and provide valid information based on rigorous scientific research.

Claims Lacking Academic Support

One such video, put forth by a Muslim preacher, proposes that the DNA of Malays matches that of Israelis. This claim, according to Assoc Prof Dr Syaza Shukrian from the International Islamic University Malaysia, is overstretched and potentially misleading. She stressed the importance of critical thinking and evaluation when interpreting such historical and scientific claims. “While studying Malay history is important, drawing direct connections to Prophet Ibrahim or suggesting an Arabized identity for the Malays to feel ‘true’ Muslims is speculative and baseless,” said Syaza.

Call to Islamic Scholars

In light of these videos, Assoc Prof Dr Ahmad Sunawari Long of the National University of Malaysia (UKM) urged Islamic scholars to speak up against such unfounded assertions. He clarified that the issue is not related to Islamic faith but pertains to culture and beliefs about the Malay ethnic group. “This is not a matter of religion, but a matter of cultural belief and identity,” said Ahmad.

Handling Sensitive Issues with Care

Ahmad Sunawari also referred to the ongoing complexities of the Palestine-Israel conflict, underscoring the need for scholars to handle such sensitive matters with utmost care. He warned against the potential of these claims to further fuel the conflict and urged for a responsible approach to discussing such matters.