en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Jakim Calls for Clarity Amid Controversy on Malays Being ‘Lost Tribe of Israel’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Jakim Calls for Clarity Amid Controversy on Malays Being ‘Lost Tribe of Israel’

Controversial videos circulating online suggesting Malays as one of the lost tribes of Israel have sparked confusion and heated debates across Malaysia. The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has called on scholars and experts to dispel the misconceptions and provide valid information based on rigorous scientific research.

Claims Lacking Academic Support

One such video, put forth by a Muslim preacher, proposes that the DNA of Malays matches that of Israelis. This claim, according to Assoc Prof Dr Syaza Shukrian from the International Islamic University Malaysia, is overstretched and potentially misleading. She stressed the importance of critical thinking and evaluation when interpreting such historical and scientific claims. “While studying Malay history is important, drawing direct connections to Prophet Ibrahim or suggesting an Arabized identity for the Malays to feel ‘true’ Muslims is speculative and baseless,” said Syaza.

Call to Islamic Scholars

In light of these videos, Assoc Prof Dr Ahmad Sunawari Long of the National University of Malaysia (UKM) urged Islamic scholars to speak up against such unfounded assertions. He clarified that the issue is not related to Islamic faith but pertains to culture and beliefs about the Malay ethnic group. “This is not a matter of religion, but a matter of cultural belief and identity,” said Ahmad.

Handling Sensitive Issues with Care

Ahmad Sunawari also referred to the ongoing complexities of the Palestine-Israel conflict, underscoring the need for scholars to handle such sensitive matters with utmost care. He warned against the potential of these claims to further fuel the conflict and urged for a responsible approach to discussing such matters.

0
Education Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Team Teaching: The Future of Education at Westwood High School

By Shivani Chauhan

Unlocking Creativity: The Surprising Benefits of Mind Wandering

By BNN Correspondents

Scottish Teachers Awarded £541,499 in Compensation Amidst Rising School Violence

By BNN Correspondents

From Party School to Chip Capital: ASU's Role in Phoenix's Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Ohio School Districts Defy State Law on Sexual Education ...
@Education · 1 min
Ohio School Districts Defy State Law on Sexual Education ...
heart comment 0
Arik Armstead Nominated for NFL Man of the Year: A Testament to Enduring Community Service

By Salman Khan

Arik Armstead Nominated for NFL Man of the Year: A Testament to Enduring Community Service
Tech, Trivia, and Threats: A Mixed Bag of News

By Mazhar Abbas

Tech, Trivia, and Threats: A Mixed Bag of News
Mississippi’s Public Schools Reach New Heights: Record Scores and Graduation Rates

By Bijay Laxmi

Mississippi's Public Schools Reach New Heights: Record Scores and Graduation Rates
University of South Carolina Expands Downtown Presence with $4.4M Acquisition

By Momen Zellmi

University of South Carolina Expands Downtown Presence with $4.4M Acquisition
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
57 seconds
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
59 seconds
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
1 min
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
1 min
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
1 min
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
1 min
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
1 min
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
1 min
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
2 mins
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
22 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app