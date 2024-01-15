en English
Automotive

Isuzu Malaysia’s D-Max Sets New Sales Record in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Isuzu Malaysia's D-Max Sets New Sales Record in 2023

Isuzu Malaysia has recorded a new milestone in the sales of its D-Max pick-up truck, selling an impressive 9,650 units in 2023. This figure surpasses the previous record set in 2022 by 439 units, attributing this success to the third-generation D-Max, which was introduced to the market in 2021.

Driving Success with Versatility and Value

The D-Max’s popularity can be credited to its appealing features, driving character, versatility, and value for money. The D-Max range in Malaysia encompasses various models, catering to a wide range of customers from the Single Cab workhorse to the range-topping X-Terrain.

The most popular variant was the 1.9-litre Standard, accounting for 28% of the D-Max sales. This specific model appealed to customers due to its lower road tax and running costs, coupled with a satisfying power output.

Breaking Ground in the Premium Segment

Moreover, the X-Terrain variant witnessed a significant sales increase of 24.5% in 2023. This growth indicates the D-Max’s success in the premium pick-up truck sub-segment, bolstered by features such as the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a seven-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Isuzu – A Dominant Force in the Malaysian Market

The D-Max’s strong performance in the market has propelled Isuzu to the No.3 brand in Malaysia, with a 16.6% market share in the pick-up truck segment. The brand’s dominance is particularly strong in regions such as Sabah, Kedah, and Pahang where it ranks second.

Isuzu Malaysia’s CEO, Shunsuke Okazoe, praised the third-generation D-Max for its combination of Isuzu’s engineering prowess, modern sophistication, and ergonomics, making it a versatile and capable truck to meet various user needs.

Automotive Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

