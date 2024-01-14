Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis

In a recent valuation analysis of Homeritz Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HOMERIZ), the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model was employed to assess if the stock is trading at a fair value. The DCF model, known for its methodical approach of projecting a company’s future cash flows and discounting them back to their present value, was used to scrutinize Homeritz Corporation Berhad’s financial standing.

A Two-Stage Growth Model

The analysis used a 2-stage growth model, a method that considers an initial higher growth period followed by a stage with a stable growth rate. The first ten years’ cash flows were based on the company’s previous free cash flow, acknowledging that growth rates typically decrease over time. The Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) was estimated to be RM110 million.

Terminal Value and Future Growth Rates

Moving beyond the first stage, the Terminal Value was determined using a conservative growth rate that doesn’t surpass the country’s GDP growth. Here, the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) was utilized as a proxy for future growth rates. The cost of equity, fixed at 12%, was used to discount future cash flows, leading to a total equity value of RM188 million.

Current Value and Future Considerations

When divided by the number of shares outstanding, the analysis suggests that Homeritz Corporation Berhad may be slightly overvalued at its current share price of RM0.5. However, it’s essential to remember that valuations like this are not precise. They heavily lean on the assumptions made about the discount rate and cash flows. The DCF model, while insightful, does not factor in industry cyclicality or future capital requirements.

It is advised to explore different scenarios and assumptions to comprehend their effects on the valuation. A more comprehensive understanding of the company’s valuation can be achieved by examining additional factors beyond the DCF calculation.