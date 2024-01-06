Iraqi Airways Resumes Flights to Malaysia Amid Fleet Expansion and Modernization

Marking a significant step in its business trajectory, Iraqi Airways is poised to reintroduce flight services to Malaysia, employing its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner fleet. This move is set to roll out in early February, featuring a weekly flight between Baghdad International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The decision aligns with the airline’s overarching vision to broaden its network and implement fleet modernization.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The revival of flights to Malaysia dovetails with the deepening of political relations between Iraq and Malaysia. The strengthening ties are signified by the recent reopening of the Malaysian embassy in Iraq after a hiatus of two decades and mutual commitments to boost trade and investment.

Expansion and Modernization

Iraqi Airways is not just resuming flights; it’s also advancing on the path of expansion and modernization. The carrier has lately augmented its fleet with two Boeing 787 aircraft and has charted out plans for further expansion of its travel destinations. As part of its new business plan, the airline is concentrating on fleet growth and renewal.

Overcoming Maintenance Challenges

Despite its ambitious plans, Iraqi Airways has had to grapple with challenges related to fleet maintenance. The airline is taking proactive measures to address this issue by integrating new aircraft and initiating maintenance initiatives. These endeavors receive strong backing from the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, which is striving to invigorate the aviation industry and enhance service levels.