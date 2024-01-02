en English
Malaysia

IOI City Mall New Year’s Eve Countdown: A Night of Celebration, Community, and Hope

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
IOI City Mall New Year's Eve Countdown: A Night of Celebration, Community, and Hope

As the clock ticked down to the New Year, the atmosphere at IOI City Mall in Putrajaya was charged with anticipation. Thousands gathered for the annual New Year’s Eve countdown, arriving early to stake out the best viewing spots for the much-anticipated fireworks display.

Celebration Enthusiasts

Among the sea of attendees were Venjii Norizam and her family from Cyberjaya. Prepared for a long wait, they came armed with a mini tent for privacy and comfort, anticipating the children’s early bedtime. Student Jason Goh was another early bird, marking the occasion with his extended family in a display of community spirit.

A Night of Entertainment

As the evening unfolded, the crowd was treated to a lineup of shows that started at 7pm. Astro radio deejays took to the stage as hosts for the night, their energy reverberating through the assembled crowd. Performances by the band Skyhigh and the talented finalists of Astro’s children talent contest, ‘The Chosen One’, elicited cheers and applause. The air was filled with the soulful strains of local artists such as Gary Chaw and Misha Omar, their performances adding to the festive atmosphere.

Culmination in Fireworks

The night’s festivities were punctuated by a spectacular 10-minute fireworks display at midnight, lighting up the sky with an array of colors and marking the dawn of 2024. The crowd erupted in cheer, their faces lit by the radiance of the fireworks, symbolizing hope and positivity for the year ahead.

In a show of solidarity, IOI City Mall Sdn Bhd also organized a simultaneous celebration at the IOI Mall Puchong’s open carpark, spreading the joy of the New Year across two locations.

Reflecting on the event, IOI Properties COO Chris Chong expressed delight at the turnout. He emphasized the sense of community and positivity that the event fostered, setting a hopeful tone for 2024.

Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

