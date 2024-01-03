Industrial Court Rules in Favor of Mara Corporation in Unfair Dismissal Case

In a landmark decision, the Industrial Court in Kuala Lumpur has ruled in favor of Mara Corporation Sdn Bhd, a company linked to Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), in an unfair dismissal case filed by two of its former senior executives, Shamshun Hussain and Faizal Sham Abu Mansor. The executives were relieved of their duties as they were deemed ‘surplus’ to the company’s requirements and their positions had not been factored into the budget.

Overstepping Authority

The court established that the then group CEO, Badlisya Abdul Ghani, breached the company’s limit of authority by hiring the executives on two-year fixed-term contracts, leading to a budget overrun. The Industrial Court Chairman, Zulbahrin Zainuddin, articulated that the corporation convincingly demonstrated on the balance of probabilities that the dismissal of Shamshun and Faizal was justifiable.

High-Profile Appointments

Shamshun was appointed as the head of corporate finance and treasury on November 9, 2020, with a hefty salary of RM40,000 per month. Faizal took on the role of the senior director of group finance and procurement on October 5, 2020, with a monthly compensation of RM48,000. Both were still under a six-month probation period when they were dismissed on March 1, 2021.

Seeking Reinstatement

They appealed to the Industrial Court for reinstatement until the conclusion of their contracts. Lawyers Ravindra Kumar Rengasamy and Tham Li Vyen represented Shamshun and Faizal, while the legal team of T Thavalingam, Aida Yasmin Cheree Mohamad, and Anis Sabreena Abrizan stood for Mara Corporation.