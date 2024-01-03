en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Industrial Court Rules in Favor of Mara Corporation in Unfair Dismissal Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Industrial Court Rules in Favor of Mara Corporation in Unfair Dismissal Case

In a landmark decision, the Industrial Court in Kuala Lumpur has ruled in favor of Mara Corporation Sdn Bhd, a company linked to Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), in an unfair dismissal case filed by two of its former senior executives, Shamshun Hussain and Faizal Sham Abu Mansor. The executives were relieved of their duties as they were deemed ‘surplus’ to the company’s requirements and their positions had not been factored into the budget.

Overstepping Authority

The court established that the then group CEO, Badlisya Abdul Ghani, breached the company’s limit of authority by hiring the executives on two-year fixed-term contracts, leading to a budget overrun. The Industrial Court Chairman, Zulbahrin Zainuddin, articulated that the corporation convincingly demonstrated on the balance of probabilities that the dismissal of Shamshun and Faizal was justifiable.

High-Profile Appointments

Shamshun was appointed as the head of corporate finance and treasury on November 9, 2020, with a hefty salary of RM40,000 per month. Faizal took on the role of the senior director of group finance and procurement on October 5, 2020, with a monthly compensation of RM48,000. Both were still under a six-month probation period when they were dismissed on March 1, 2021.

Seeking Reinstatement

They appealed to the Industrial Court for reinstatement until the conclusion of their contracts. Lawyers Ravindra Kumar Rengasamy and Tham Li Vyen represented Shamshun and Faizal, while the legal team of T Thavalingam, Aida Yasmin Cheree Mohamad, and Anis Sabreena Abrizan stood for Mara Corporation.

0
Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees

By BNN Correspondents

SAB Biotherapeutics Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Retain Nasdaq Listing

By Mazhar Abbas

New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image

By Salman Khan

Travelers Companies Acquires Cyber Insurance Leader Corvus Insurance Holdings

By BNN Correspondents

Le Pelley: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes of Garenne Group's Liquidat ...
@Business · 53 seconds
Le Pelley: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes of Garenne Group's Liquidat ...
heart comment 0
Research Capital MD Howard Katz Stresses Importance of Exit Strategy for Investors

By Justice Nwafor

Research Capital MD Howard Katz Stresses Importance of Exit Strategy for Investors
G1 Therapeutics Announces Equity Awards to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan

By BNN Correspondents

G1 Therapeutics Announces Equity Awards to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan
The Gym Group Debuts Humorous New Year Campaign; Emphasizes Affordability and Convenience

By Muhammad Jawad

The Gym Group Debuts Humorous New Year Campaign; Emphasizes Affordability and Convenience
Shiseido Americas Set to Acquire Dr Dennis Gross Skincare, Aiming to Boost Growth Strategy

By Wojciech Zylm

Shiseido Americas Set to Acquire Dr Dennis Gross Skincare, Aiming to Boost Growth Strategy
Latest Headlines
World News
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
46 seconds
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone
54 seconds
Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
1 min
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
1 min
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
2 mins
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
2 mins
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
2 mins
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
2 mins
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
20 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app